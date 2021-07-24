Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 61,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $9,260,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $64,087.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $7,385,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 596,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,021,727 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HARP. downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

