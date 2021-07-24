Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 3,965 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 312.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 703,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.16. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.