NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend by 58.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NS opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. NuStar Energy’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

