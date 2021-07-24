Howden Joinery Group Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.30 (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 904.80 ($11.82) on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 911.20 ($11.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 817.10.

HWDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Howden Joinery Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 843.14 ($11.02).

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

