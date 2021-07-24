$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Campbell Soup posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.61. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 281,002 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Campbell Soup by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

