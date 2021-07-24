Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $498.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington acquired 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $285,844.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at $234,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

