Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. cut their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $38.61 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.79.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

