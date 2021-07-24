Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Receives $12.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

CWXZF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

CWXZF opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.