Analysts Set TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) PT at C$14.63

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.75.

TA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. CSFB reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$1,848,699.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$576,922.65.

TransAlta stock opened at C$12.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.85. TransAlta has a one year low of C$7.67 and a one year high of C$12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$642.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.1889914 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.00%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

