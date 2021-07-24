DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Shalom Meckenzie Sells 21,675 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shalom Meckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $34,029,600.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after acquiring an additional 195,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,640 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $268,345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,216,000 after acquiring an additional 566,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

