Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €78.83 ($92.75).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €84.16 ($99.01) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €78.56. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

