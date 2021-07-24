Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €78.83 ($92.75).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €84.16 ($99.01) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €78.56. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

