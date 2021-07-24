The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €43.60 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IFXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.79 ($45.64).

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

