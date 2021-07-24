Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VNA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.75 ($75.00).

Shares of VNA opened at €57.62 ($67.79) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.09. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

