BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Winpak (TSE:WPK) a C$45.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 target price on Winpak (TSE:WPK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Winpak from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial raised Winpak from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of WPK stock opened at C$39.80 on Friday. Winpak has a 12 month low of C$37.29 and a 12 month high of C$48.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 19.03. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.98.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$284.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Winpak will post 1.7158732 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.38%.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

