MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on MEG Energy in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.83.
Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$9.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96.
In related news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.