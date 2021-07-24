MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on MEG Energy in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.83.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$9.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.