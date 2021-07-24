National Bankshares Cuts Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target to C$104.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Newmont to C$104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$75.57 on Friday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$68.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$82.22.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.84 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.682 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.35%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

