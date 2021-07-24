Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Increased to C$74.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RCI.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.36.

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$64.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.68 and a 52 week high of C$67.59.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

