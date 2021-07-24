Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 72,580 Shares of HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its stake in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,580 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.46% of HPX worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in HPX in the first quarter worth $98,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in HPX in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in HPX in the first quarter worth $964,000. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPX stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. HPX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

