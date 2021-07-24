Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAX. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $43,404,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $39,222,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $24,628,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $21,527,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $18,823,000.

PAX opened at $15.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.57. Patria Investments Limited has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

