Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 56,254 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,254 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $50,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADM opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

