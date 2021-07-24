Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.36 Million Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABG. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 271,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,247 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. Truist boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

NYSE:ABG opened at $196.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.96. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

