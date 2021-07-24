Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,091 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $82,398,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 36.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,908,000 after acquiring an additional 229,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $23,976,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 62.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,904,000 after acquiring an additional 133,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.25.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $199.67 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

