Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,781 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Resideo Technologies worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,154 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,614,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,123,000 after purchasing an additional 292,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,579,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,121,000 after purchasing an additional 81,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,588,000 after purchasing an additional 302,434 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REZI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

