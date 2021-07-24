WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 603,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,241 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $21,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in WesBanco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in WesBanco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 654,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.50. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.