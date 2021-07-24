HRT Financial LP Invests $588,000 in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.15% of Hess Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 219,679 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 175,424 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,672,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05. The company has a market cap of $586.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.25. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $27.62.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hess Midstream news, CEO John B. Hess sold 32,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $753,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HESM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

