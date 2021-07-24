Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 835 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,146 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Comerica by 14.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,365,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,704,000 after purchasing an additional 305,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.81. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.97.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.