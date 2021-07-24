AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 50,642 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,252 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,642 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 55.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 226,817 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 136,988 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 38.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 316,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 87,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,684,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of HAFC opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.62. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

