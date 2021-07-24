AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 44,959 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,959 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vista Outdoor worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 854.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after buying an additional 233,050 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,424,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,696,000 after buying an additional 83,954 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of VSTO opened at $39.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.