10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,998 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXG. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

TXG opened at $183.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.27. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.29. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.54 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $45,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $851,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 396,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,462,515.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,069 shares of company stock valued at $32,205,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

