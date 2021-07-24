The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

GBX stock opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 155.22, a PEG ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at $27,595,367.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,783.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. First Command Bank grew its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

