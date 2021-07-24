Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 9000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of C$93.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

