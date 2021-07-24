Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Dot has never declared and currently do not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock. Rising operating expenses due to investment in sales, marketing and product development might weigh on Green Dot’s bottom line. The company experiences fluctuations in revenues due to seasonality. Partly due to these headwinds, the company's shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. On the flip side, Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s business in the mid- to long term. The company continues to improve and scale its operating infrastructure. Further, the company's strategy to expand its addressable market using its banking-as-a-service (BaaS) account programs is appreciable. It's long-lasting relationship with Walmart is a key driver of operating revenues.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.69.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83. Green Dot has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,134 shares of company stock worth $368,494. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Green Dot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in Green Dot by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 731,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 347,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

