Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FOUR. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.36. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,466,269 shares of company stock valued at $133,621,496 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after buying an additional 56,495 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

