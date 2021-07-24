Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 72,475 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Albemarle by 5,213.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 110,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $190.35 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $198.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.64.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

