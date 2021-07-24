AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 223,547 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,547 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2187 dividend. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.