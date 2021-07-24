ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $15,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDOG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.