AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,214,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,508,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 278.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 232,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 171,235 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,359,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $222.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.76. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $152.00 and a 12 month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

