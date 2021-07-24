Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $59.03 Million Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 106,472 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.18% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $59,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 86,073 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $14.01 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $370.84 million, a P/E ratio of 278.60 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.67 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. Research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens started coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

