Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.41% of Hibbett Sports worth $60,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $91.48 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.95.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.34%.

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

