Dewhurst (LON:DWHT) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,791.00

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,791 ($36.46) and last traded at GBX 2,688 ($35.12), with a volume of 1600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of £210.91 million and a PE ratio of 45.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,175.77.

Get Dewhurst alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Dewhurst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Charles Holroyd acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,040 ($26.65) per share, for a total transaction of £2,040 ($2,665.27).

Dewhurst Company Profile (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.