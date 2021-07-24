The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Trading Down 5.4%

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.31 and last traded at $73.61. 2,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 248,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.51.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 113.79% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $2,633,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in The Brink’s by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Brink’s by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Company Profile (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

