AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Stock Price Up 4.4%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.48 and last traded at $62.45. Approximately 10,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 771,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

APP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $603.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas acquired 16,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.23 per share, with a total value of $999,980.09. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

