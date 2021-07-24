Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $4.02

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $3.90. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 100 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.40.
Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)
ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
