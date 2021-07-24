Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $4.02

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $3.90. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.40.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

