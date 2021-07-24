Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hawaiian Holdings is being aided by strong demand for air travel in its markets across North America. Owing to this tailwind, the carrier issued an improved outlook for second-quarter 2021 revenues. Backed by a better revenue scenario, the company raised guidance for second-quarter adjusted EBITDAAR (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and restructuring or rent costs) as well. However, despite the recent uptick, air-travel demand is well below the pre-pandemic levels. To match the current demand scenario, the carrier is trimming capacity. Notably, capacity for the June quarter of 2021 is expected to be down in the 30-33% range from the second-quarter 2019 actuals. The rise in fuel cost per gallon due to higher oil prices is another headwind. Precisely, the fuel cost per gallon view is increased to $1.87 from $1.75.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.81. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hawaiian by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Hawaiian by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $5,014,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $3,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

