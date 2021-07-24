Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $85.97 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 67.9% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 432,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 175,142 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the first quarter worth $368,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the first quarter worth $2,599,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 689,205 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 9,746.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 301,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 298,133 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

