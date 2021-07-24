Captrust Financial Advisors Has $362,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 301,500.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 107.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 559,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after buying an additional 290,252 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,797,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

EWT stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.