Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) vs. NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Head to Head Contrast

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ocean Power Technologies and NextEra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A NextEra Energy 0 3 10 0 2.77

NextEra Energy has a consensus target price of $79.43, suggesting a potential upside of 2.89%. Given NextEra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of NextEra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -1,224.90% -32.36% -29.19% NextEra Energy 24.34% 10.81% 3.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and NextEra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $1.21 million 85.41 -$10.35 million N/A N/A NextEra Energy $18.00 billion 8.41 $2.92 billion $2.31 33.42

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Ocean Power Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company also provides hybrid PowerBuoy products; subsea battery systems; and payloads, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets, such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. The company serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc. is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar. It provides full energy and capacity requirements services; engages in power and gas marketing and trading activities; participates in natural gas production and pipeline infrastructure development; and owns a retail electricity provider. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

