Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) & Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Head to Head Comparison

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -906.70% -129.19% -96.66% Shoals Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

29.2% of Resonant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Resonant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Resonant and Shoals Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $3.16 million 53.92 -$28.41 million ($0.55) -5.13 Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 26.19 $33.77 million $0.30 91.97

Shoals Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant. Resonant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Resonant and Shoals Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 3 0 3.00 Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 9 0 2.75

Resonant currently has a consensus target price of $5.42, indicating a potential upside of 92.08%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $40.42, indicating a potential upside of 46.49%. Given Resonant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Resonant is more favorable than Shoals Technologies Group.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats Resonant on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation requirements; and XBAR, a technology for mobile and non-mobile applications, including 5G, WiFi, and Ultra-WideBand applications. Resonant Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

