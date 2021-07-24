Analysts Set Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target at $57.00

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BANR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. Banner has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Banner will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Banner by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

