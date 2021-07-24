Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIXGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS:SIXGF opened at $130.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.89. Sixt has a 1-year low of $90.50 and a 1-year high of $148.75.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

